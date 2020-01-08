|
ECCLES- John "Jack" E. Eccles, 87, of Godfrey, passed away on January 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Frank Kuczera celebrant and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey with Military Rites from the Alton 1308.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020