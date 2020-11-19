1/1
John Falconnier
1928 - 2020
John Falconnier
November 10, 1928 - November 12, 2020
Chicago, Illinois - John Falconnier, 92, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, November 10, 1928, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago, IL.
John was born in France to Swiss parents and later immigrated to the U.S. He was a lover of nature, a lover of Mom, a skilled craftsman with exceptional work ethic, and was inventive and resourceful. John started his own business when he was in his forties doing upholstery. He was content with what he had and knew how to enjoy the simple things in life. He was forever curious and never bored. He was a member of Villa Hills Gospel Chapel in Belleville, IL and served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles François Falconnier, mother, Ida Falconnier, 3 brothers, Charles, Robert, and Roger. 2 sisters, Nani and Yvonne
Surviving are his wife, Mary Patricia Falconnier of Belleville, IL, children, Ruth (Daniel) Campos of Belleville, IL, Lydia A. (Neil Carruthers) Falconnier of Chicago, IL, Evelyn M. Falconnier of San Diago, CA, Philip J. (Camille) Falconnier of Housesprings, MO, 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Amber, David, Sean, Melodie, Langston, Sophie, Catherine, Alicia, and Tim and 11 great-grandchildren
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Dayspring Bible Camp in Ironton, MO https://www.dayspringbiblecamp.org/
Funeral: Private Family Services



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
