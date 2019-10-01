Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fowler


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fowler Obituary
John O. Fowler John Fowler, 88, of Belleville, IL, born September 26, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. John worked at Conrail Railroad as an office administrator before his retirement. He belonged to the Transportation Communications International Union AFO-CIO-CLC, the Belleville / Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, and to the Belleville VFW Post 1739. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Otis and Margaret, nee Fury, Fowler; three brothers, Charles, Harry and James; and two sisters, Dorothy and Alice. He is survived by three daughters, Brinda Watson, Tana Richardson, and Linda (Adrian) Reed; a son, Russell Fowler; six grandchildren, Lisa, Tom, Heather, Jamie, Angela and Ryan; eight great-grandchildren, Cory, Andrew, Kelsey, Charli, Madison, Ryder, Olive, and Alex; two sisters, Ruth and Esther; a brother, Robert; and a special friend, Mark Brawley. Memorials may be made to the , the , or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now