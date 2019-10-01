|
John O. Fowler John Fowler, 88, of Belleville, IL, born September 26, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. John worked at Conrail Railroad as an office administrator before his retirement. He belonged to the Transportation Communications International Union AFO-CIO-CLC, the Belleville / Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, and to the Belleville VFW Post 1739. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Otis and Margaret, nee Fury, Fowler; three brothers, Charles, Harry and James; and two sisters, Dorothy and Alice. He is survived by three daughters, Brinda Watson, Tana Richardson, and Linda (Adrian) Reed; a son, Russell Fowler; six grandchildren, Lisa, Tom, Heather, Jamie, Angela and Ryan; eight great-grandchildren, Cory, Andrew, Kelsey, Charli, Madison, Ryder, Olive, and Alex; two sisters, Ruth and Esther; a brother, Robert; and a special friend, Mark Brawley. Memorials may be made to the , the , or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019