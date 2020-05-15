John Fultz
John Fultz John "Jack" L. Fultz, 88, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 22, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Jack was retired from National Auto Supply in East St. Louis, IL. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and was a member of V.F.W. Post 1699 of Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Olivette, nee Barbier, Fultz. Surviving are his sister, Marilyn (Ivan) Towler of Cahokia, IL; two nephews, Michael (Robin) Towler of Belleville, IL and Jerry Towler of Cahokia, IL and two nieces, Teresa (Fred) Brown of Imperial, MO and Sandra (Bill) Huber of Brighton, IL. He was also a dear great uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com Service: Due to the current CDC guidelines a private family service will be held at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Jack will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
