John Gass John Edward Gass, age 66, of Belleville, IL, born on March 14, 1953 at Scott Air Force Base, IL passed away on the afternoon of Oct 18, 2019 at his residence, with his family at his side. John was the owner and operator of J & C Electrical Service, Inc. for over forty years. He was devoted to his customers who valued and relied on his expertise. Cancer was the only thing that could keep John from continuing the work he so dearly loved. Retirement was never part of John's plan. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward John Gass; and his father-in law and mother-in-law, Charles and Doris Eagan. John is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Carol Eagan Gass; his mother, Concielia Helfrich Gass of Belleville, IL; his children, Timothy (Melissa) Gass, and Ryan (Katie) Gass of Belleville, IL; his grandchildren, Evan, Henry, and Grayson; his siblings, Cecelia Gass, Carol (Trent) Showalter, Joanne (David) Mullen, Margie Gass (Hugh James), Linda (John) Mullett, Jean Gass, Mary (Brian) Cox, and Scott (Michelle) Gass; and many nieces and nephews. John quietly and bravely battled metastatic kidney cancer for three years. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, sons and grandsons in the home that he built. John could often be found tinkering around his family property, riding in his Polaris and planting trees. The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at Family Hospice, especially his nurse Tamara Batta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Family Hospice of Belleville, IL or to . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held at Green Mt. Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019