John Gebhard John R. "Sug" Gebhard, 86, born November 26, 1932 to Emil and Rosalie Gebhard of Belleville, IL, died on November 24, 2019 at the Page Rehab Center in Ft. Myers, FL. John is survived by his wife Edna, nee Hill, Gebhard and his sister Betty Gebhard Hindman. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Baseball was a pillar in John's life, which later lead to a career in the sport. He was a "south-paw" pitcher for the Belleville Township High School varsity team, who he led to the Illnois High School State Championship in 1949. He went on to play AAA baseball for the Binghamton Triplets and later in to the major league for the New York Yankees. John then joined the United States Army where he served in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the heavy weapons infantry unit at Ft. Benning, GA. After serving he went on to obtain an engineering degree and finished his career as a supervising engineer for Combustion Engineering in St. Louis, MO. Edna and John enjoyed their last 30 years of retirement at Lexington Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL, where they enjoyed golfing and visiting with their many friends. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020