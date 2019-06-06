Home

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Granite City, IL
View Map
John Goodrich Obituary
JOHN GOODRICH- John Donald Goodrich, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
