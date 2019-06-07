John Goodrich John Donald Goodrich, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 28, 1925 in Granite City, a son of the late John A. and Olga (Schwander) Goodrich. He married Kathleen (Hutter) Goodrich on June 24, 1950 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Venice and she passed away on September 20, 1994. He retired from Union Electric after forty-two years of dedicated service as a machinist. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II and was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Army of Occupational Medal. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a former member of the Venice American Legion Post. John enjoyed spending time with his friends in his movie club and making Christmas cutout decorations throughout the years. He cherished his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. e is survived by six children and spouses, Mary Herrle of Wisconsin, John and Nancy Goodrich of Marine, Michael and Jamie Goodrich of Granite City, Cheryl and Jeffrey Jones of Granite City, Dave and Deborah Goodrich of Granite City and Mark and Chauncia Goodrich of Granite City; twenty two grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Goodrich and two brothers, Thomas and Jimmy Goodrich. Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or Masses. www.irwinchapel.com



