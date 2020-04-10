|
John Hainline John Hainline, Jr., 87, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 8, 1932 in Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Touchette Regional Hospital, Centreville, Illinois. Mr. Hainline was a retired Principal and Teacher from Cahokia High School, where he was once voted the "Most Popular Teacher". He was the ESDA coordinator for the Village of Cahokia. He was a member of the former First Christian Church in Cahokia and had attended Maplewood Park Baptist Church in Cahokia. He was a member of the Optimist Club, and he enjoyed bowling and playing golf. He also enjoyed creating welding sculptures. John was preceded in death by his wife, Addie "Ann" Hainline, nee Dick; his parents, John and Opal, nee Murdock, Hainline, Sr.; and two sisters, Bonnie Brown and Carol James. Surviving are his son, David (Kristi) Hainline of Wheaton, IL.; a grandson, John Thomas "Jake" Hainline of Dallas, TX.; and a sister, Jane Brewer of Arlington, TX. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.braunfh.com. All services for Mr. Hainline will be private and he will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020