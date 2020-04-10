Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hainline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hainline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hainline Obituary
John Hainline John Hainline, Jr., 87, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 8, 1932 in Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Touchette Regional Hospital, Centreville, Illinois. Mr. Hainline was a retired Principal and Teacher from Cahokia High School, where he was once voted the "Most Popular Teacher". He was the ESDA coordinator for the Village of Cahokia. He was a member of the former First Christian Church in Cahokia and had attended Maplewood Park Baptist Church in Cahokia. He was a member of the Optimist Club, and he enjoyed bowling and playing golf. He also enjoyed creating welding sculptures. John was preceded in death by his wife, Addie "Ann" Hainline, nee Dick; his parents, John and Opal, nee Murdock, Hainline, Sr.; and two sisters, Bonnie Brown and Carol James. Surviving are his son, David (Kristi) Hainline of Wheaton, IL.; a grandson, John Thomas "Jake" Hainline of Dallas, TX.; and a sister, Jane Brewer of Arlington, TX. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.braunfh.com. All services for Mr. Hainline will be private and he will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -