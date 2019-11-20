|
John Hangsleben John W. Hangsleben, 59, of Glen Carbon and formerly of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born December 6, 1959 in Belleville, Illinois, a son of the late Harold W. and Isabel H. (Martinez) Hangsleben. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne D. Hangsleben and daughter Samantha Hangsleben. John and Jeanne were married in St. Louis on October 24, 1998 and were blessed with a wonderful marriage of 21 years. His greatest joy in life was being a dad and he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family. For those who knew him well he will also be remembered for his creative and keen sense of humor, his strong work ethic and sense of fairness, his ability to mentally retrieve quotes and scenes from books and movies as well as his uplifting spirit and presence in any crowd. John was a senior instructor at the National Geospatial Intelligence College in St. Louis with many years of dedicated service. John also taught for more than 30 years as an Adjunct Professor at several Colleges and Universities in the St. Louis area. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville where he enjoyed singing with the choir. He was a Doctoral candidate at Webster University and enjoyed watching baseball, reading comic books and was a movie and trivia buff. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a cherished daughter, Samantha T. Hangsleben of Glen Carbon; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie E. and Victor Dancel of Phoenix, Arizona; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David H. and Kimmarie Hangsleben of Gurley, Alabama and Paul R. and Denise Hangsleben of Orlando, Florida; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, church family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible contribution can be made to Samantha's Bright Start college fund. Envelopes and instructions will be available at the funeral. You may also email [email protected] for an online payment option. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with The Reverend Cari Frus officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019