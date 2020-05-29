John Hankley Sr. John Paul Hankley Sr., 83, of Belleville, IL, born November 6, 1936, in Riverton, IL, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Mr. Hankley worked at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing for more than 44 years and was a proud member of the I.A.M.A.W. District 837. John was a member of the Belleville Gear Jammers Car Club and was active with Belleville Little Devils Football. John was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, June, nee Graves, Hankley, whom he married on July 23, 1955, and who died on April 17, 2006; a son, John Paul Hankley Jr.; a daughter, Regina Wolfmeier; his parents, Paul R. and Regina M., nee Antonacci, Hankley; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Hankley; and a sister-in-law, Donna Hankley. Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Leslie) Hankley of Belleville, IL, and Mark (Jill) Hankley of East Carondelet, IL; a son-in-law, Ronnie Wolfmeier of Millstadt, IL; eight grandchildren, Reshell (Bob) Schmidt, Rebecca (Matt) Schmidt, Scott (Julie) Hankley, Robbie (Sarah) Wolfmeier, Daniel (Sheri) Hankley, Jonathon (Lauren) Hankley, Audra Hankley (Andrew Tuttle) and Gabrielle Hankley (Gaston Meade); 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Paula Nelson; and many great friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Gear Jammers or to the Belleville Little Devils. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Please call the funeral home for further details. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2020.