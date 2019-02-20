John R. Henrichs John Henrichs, age 91, of St. Rose, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Villas at St. James in Breese. He was born February 3, 1928 in St. Rose, a son of the late Theodore and Agnes, nee Schrage Henrichs. John married Martha, nee Wilhelm, Henrichs July 13, 1954 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and she died October 7, 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Cornelius Henrichs and Amanda, Mary Ann Tebbe and husband Theodore, Sr. Rosemary Henrichs, ASC and Virgil Henrichs and wife Ellie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph O. and Anne, nee Voegele, Wilhelm; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roman and Marcella Wilhelm, Meinard and Delores Wilhelm, Leo and Alice Wilhelm, Erving and Delores Wilhelm, Ralph Wilhelm, Joseph J. Wilhelm, Herb Wilhelm, Eunice Wilhelm, Bruce Markwardt, and Preston Blake. Surviving are his children, Angie (Dave) Foy of Aviston, Daniel (Janet) Henrichs of Wildwood, MO, David (Ann) Henrichs of Highland, Janet Bone of Belleville, Don (Pat) Henrichs of St. Rose, Edward (Karen) Henrichs of Swansea, and Susan (Bernie) Haselhorst of Swansea; grandchildren, Christy (Talon Charlin) Dick, Adam Henrichs, Ryan Henrichs, Sarah (Dan) Einhorn, Nic Fears, Mike (Lori) Henrichs, Shawn (Kim) Henrichs, Brianne Henrichs, Molly (Bryce Crowley) Becker, Phillip Bone, Patrick (Amanda Peters) Henrichs, Beth Henrichs, Alex Henrichs, Travis (Tori) Henrichs, Connor (Krista VanDriel) Henrichs, Brenden Haselhorst, and Rachel Haselhorst; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cletus (Marie) Henrichs and Carol (Herb) Hustedde; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sr. Janet Marie Wilhelm, Marcel Wilhelm, Rose Markwardt, Ann (Phil) Sherry, Ruth Wilhelm, Darlene Schaperkoetter, and Darlene Wilhelm; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a veteran of the US Army and a lifelong dairy farmer. He was the founding member of the St. Rose Development Club and served as President, Vice-President, and Treasurer, and was also a founding member of the St. Rose Water District. He is a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Choir, Men's Sodality, and served on the Parish Council, Breese American Legion Post 252, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, honorary member of St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, former St. Rose Volunteer Fire Fighter, and former Resolutions Committeeman for Mid-America Dairy. Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose Fire Department, or St. Rose Development Club and will be received at the funeral home. The St. Rose Fire Fighters will pay tribute at 6:30 p.m., the Breese American Legion will hold services at 7:00 p.m., and the Breese Knights of Columbus will hold services at 7:15 p.m. all Thursday evening at the funeral home. Visitation: Will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, February 22, 2019 frim 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019