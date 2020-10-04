1/
John Henry Nordmann
NORDMANN - John Henry Nordmann, died September 29, 2020, at home after surviving several years of bad health. Visitation: Tues., Oct. 6, 5 - 8 p.m. and again on Wed., Oct. 7, 9 - 10 a.m., Moss Funeral Home, Trenton. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral service.) Funeral Service: Wed., Oct. 7, 10 a.m., Moss Funeral Home, Trenton with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton. Arr: Moss Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
