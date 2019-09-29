|
John Heskett John W. "Jay" Heskett Jr., 92, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, December 9, 1926, in Louisiana, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Cedarhurst Senior Center, of Shiloh, IL. Jay graduated from Hannibal High School in 1944. He proudly served two years in the United States Army Upon returning from the service he married his childhood sweetheart Dorothy and they were married for 71 years. They moved to Belleville, Illinois in 1954 where they provided a loving home to their five children. He was an involved, generous and committed husband, father and grandfather. Jay was a district manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone company. His career spanned 39 years. He retired having never used a single sick day. During this time he earned his business degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Dorothy and Jay traveled the world with the telephone pioneers. He was an avid reader of history and his hobbies included swimming, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and playing tennis which he did well into his 80s. He loved our large family gatherings and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy P. Heskett; parents, John W. and Ethel N. nee White, Heskett, Sr.; daughter, Joni N. Quaas; brother, Charles Heskett. Surviving are his Children, Janet (Thomas) Kammann of Baneberry, TN, Christy (JoAnn Radil) Heskett of Saint Louis, MO, Marty (Shane) Heskett of Belleville, IL; Karen (Charles) Farver of Denver, CO; son-in-law, Dr. Robert Quaas of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Kurt Kammann, Kara Russell, Scott (Kristin) Kammann, Mindi (Jake) Stokely, Cori Halbert, Dax (Taylor) Gitcho, RaeAnna (Ryan Dapson) Heskett, Jay Martin, Perri (August) Ritter, Tiffany Brinkmann, Alyssa (Zach Ruemmler) Heskett, Lynn (Patrick) Wrubel, Edward Quaas; 19 Great grandchildren; 1 Great-granddaughter. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Cedarhurst of Shiloh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Service: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Graveside Service will be held at 1:15 pm, October 2, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Gardens Reiss Chapel.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019