John Hoerner John M. Hoerner, age 63, of Belleville, IL, born on October 19, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO. John was a Boilermaker with Local #363, for over 34years, retiring in 2012. His infectious smile and laugh will be remembered by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis R. Hoerner, Sr., and Marguerite A. "Peggy" Hoerner, nee Halloran; his mother-in-law, Maxine Poell; his sister-in-law, Karen Paulson; and his brothers-in-law, Bob Underwood and Henry Dinan. John is survived by his dear wife, Kay Hoerner, nee Poell; his beloved children, Jonathan Michael Hoerner and Sarah Marie Hoerner; his siblings, Mona (Gary) Sterr, Nora Dinan, Patti (Dick) Pearl, Dennis (Francie) Hoerner, Jr., Tim (Robin) Hoerner, Joseph (Mary Beth) Hoerner, Keith (Anne) Hoerner, Kevin (Ann) Hoerner, Steve (Deanne) Hoerner, and Garrett (Katie) Hoerner; his sister-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Odenwald; his brothers- in-law, Joe (Marla) Poell, and Al Paulson. John is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School, or the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: Public visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private, family funeral service and burial will be held. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.