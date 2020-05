Or Copy this URL to Share

HOOD- John "Jack" T. Hood, age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born August 31, 1938 in Sparta, IL, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Rosewood Nursing Home in Edwardsville, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barry Wilson Funeral Home with internment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



