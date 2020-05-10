John Hood John "Jack" T. Hood, age 81 of Collinsville, IL, born August 31, 1938 in Sparta, IL, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Rosewood Nursing Home in Edwardsville, IL. Jack was a 1956 Collinsville High School graduate and attended SIU Carbondale before enlisting in the Army in 1958. He was a proud member of the Collinsville VFW Post 5691 and the Collinsville American Legion Post 365. He was a salesman at Friden, as well as several other companies throughout his lifetime. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and car enthusiast and loved to attend car shows. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry B. Hood and Doris nee Leiner Hood. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Ann "Millie" nee Zipfel Hood of 42 years, whom he married on October 22, 1977; two sisters: Suzanne Hood DeBow of Tucker, GA and Elaine Hood (Tom) Arnotti of Collinsville, IL; sons: John Hood Given and Jeffrey Hood Given; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Collinsville VFW Post 5691 or the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Service: Arrangements have been entrusted to Barry Wilson Funeral Home with internment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.