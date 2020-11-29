1/1
John J. Graney Sr.
November 18, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - John J. Graney, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 18th. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a Memorial Tribute Gift in the name of John Graney. This donation can be made at The American Stroke Association
website, www.stroke.org
Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at kalmermemorialservices.com . Kalmer Memorial
Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
