John J. Graney Sr.November 18, 2020Collinsville, Illinois - John J. Graney, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, November 18th. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren.Private services will be held.In lieu of flowers please consider making a Memorial Tribute Gift in the name of John Graney. This donation can be made at The American Stroke Association website, www.stroke.org Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at kalmermemorialservices.com . Kalmer MemorialServices in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.