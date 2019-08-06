|
John Jenkins John Thomas Jenkins, 50, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 11:31 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Hazelwood, Missouri. He was born August 27, 1968 in Belleville, Illinois, a son of Thomas E. ande Donna C. (Trgovich) Jenkins of Troy. He was employed by GKN Aerospace in Hazelwood, Missouri with over 20 years of dedicated service as an aerospace mechanic. The United States Marine Corp veteran proudly served his country during Operation Desert Storm and was an aircraft safety equipment mechanic. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with three Stars, National Defense Service Medal and numerous other medals and recognitions throughout his five years of service. He was a member of the Troy V.F.W. Post #976 and enjoyed his days of fishing and cooking. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a daughter, Claire Jenkins; a son, Ryan Jenkins; his former wife and friend, Charlene (Knox) Jenkins; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Christine and David Houston of Tamaroa, Illinois and Mary and Paul Turner of Buckhead, Georgia; a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Tyler Jenkins of Cincinnati, Ohio; aunts and uncles, William "Mick" and Mary Jenkins, Margaret "Midge" Wadlow, David and Pam Jenkins, Kathleen Bledsoe and Steve and Susan Willaredt; nieces and nephews; Erin Houston, Emily and Brian Gibbons, Jerod Turner, Chad Turner, Vivian Jenkins, Liam Jenkins and Payton Parker; twin great niece and great nephew, Finley and Lennon Gibbons; many cousins; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Elizabeth Jenkins and Steve and Clara Trgovich and aunt and uncles, Michael and Judy Trgovich, Ronald Wadlow and James Bledsoe. In celebration of his life Visitation: will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Lisa Guilliams officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Jenkins family and may be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019