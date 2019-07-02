John Brown John K. Brown, age 77, of Belleville, IL, born on April 22, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. John retired after 41 years from Terminal Railroad. He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL and was a member of Elks Lodge #664, Ainad Shrine and Gothic Lodge #852 where he was also Past Master. John loved his family, hunting and fishing. He never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Thomas Brown; his parents, John and Frieda, nee Anderson, Brown; his brother, James Brown; his sister, Shirley Wright; his sister-in-law, Patricia Brown; and his 1st wife, Mary Ann Brown, nee Jones. Surviving are his wife, Laurie A. Brown, nee McDermott; his children, Kenneth Patrick Brown, Kevin James Brown; Kelsey D. (Eric) Stott; and Jill R. (Rick) Gibson; his grandchildren, Kevin M. Merkel, Ryan M. Brown; Christina E. Brown, John P. (Taylor) Brown, Candace (Cody) Eversole, Kevin R. Brown, Miles Gibson, Hadleigh, Elliott, Quentin and Lennox Stott; 12 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Michael A. Brown and Thomas E. Brown; and his daughter-in-law, Linda McNeil. John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, 9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL; with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral: Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Margaretanne Overstreet officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019