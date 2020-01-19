|
John Kennedy, Sr. John M. Kennedy, Sr, age 60, of Lenzburg, IL born November 6, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Fenton, MO. He and his parents owned and operated Kennedy Carpet in Cahokia and Freeburg for over 40 years. John loved motorcycles and he rode them his entire life. Above all else, John loved his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Betty Kennedy, Sr., nee, Webber. John is survived by his wife Karen A. Kennedy, nee, Ganey; his children, April (Jesse) Kennedy, John (Jennifer) Kennedy Jr., Steven (Jenny) Kennedy, Sr., Becky Kennedy, and Jacob Kennedy. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Caitlyn (Harry), Tony, Steven Jr., John III, Isabelle, Lacie, Ethan, England, Caylee, Connor, Chloe, and Carter; his brother Billy (Kathy) Kennedy, Jr.; and his sisters Jacqueline Schmith, and Anita Engelage. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Jacob's college fund or to the American Diabetes Association. Visitation: Visitation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Service will be 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020