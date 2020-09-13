John LaMonte John S. LaMonte, 57, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, May 12, 1963, in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. John worked as a Salesman for Weber Commerical Vehicles. He was a member of St. George Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his step-father, William C. Givens, brother, David A. LaMonte. Surviving are his wife, Brenda, nee Steinkamp, LaMonte of Belleville, IL, son, John D. LaMonte of Belleville, IL, daughter, Katelynn A. LaMonte of Belleville, IL, father, Edward A. LaMonte of Springfield, VA, mother, Bette, nee Turton, Givens of Belleville, IL, 2 brothers, Robert L. LaMonte of St. Paul, MN, Lawrence E. LaMonte of Azle, TX, half-sister, Gabrielle LaMonte of Wilmington, NC, nieces and nephew, many cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the HSHS Home Care & Hospice. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at a later date.