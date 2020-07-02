John Lehnen John Lehnen, age 73, of Belleville, IL, born on January 4, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. John Lehnen, age 73, of Belleville, IL, born on January 4, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. John served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He retired as a machinist for Ethyl Corps after 26 years of service. John liked going to the shooting range, loved to watch football and baseball and he loved to landscape. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Romaine Lehnen, nee, Carr; and his brother in law, Carlton O'Bryan. John is survived by his wife, Tomiko Lehnen, nee Kinjo; his children, Mike (Lenora) Lehnen, Richard (Mary) Lehnen and Tina Lehnen; his grandchildren, Jamie (Shawn) Massa, Cody Lehnen (Ashley) and Catie Lehnen; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Kinsley and Andi; and his siblings, Richard Lehnen, Joyce O'Bryan, and Kiyoko Lehnen. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Cremated remains will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO will full military honors.