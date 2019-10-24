|
John Lekosky John R. Lekosky, age 88, of Troy, IL, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, born on March 20, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Aspen Creek of Troy Assisted Living. John had fierce loyalty to family, his fearsome defense of his four daughters and his passionate love of all things outdoors. He served in the United States Marine's and he was a seasoned farmer by years out in the element. John loved hunting, fishing, trapping and was a fine marksman and hunter. "Semper Fi" The Marine Corp motto fits his life perfectly "Always faithful/loyal". Semper Fi is John Lekosky. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann Lekosky, nee Allard; his parents, Bronek and Caroline Lekosky, nee Raukiskaicia; his sisters, Rose Marie Sanders, Josephine Lelosky, Ann Schultz, Stella Lekosky, Bernice Panus, Agnes Houlahan, Mary Lekosky, Helen King; and his brothers, Edward Lekosky, Frank Lekosky and Joseph Lekosky. John is survived by his daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Trepka of Troy, Il, Deb Kinder of Troy, IL, Jean (Ernest) Durloo of East Alton, IL and Mary (Tony) Leone of Troy, IL; his grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Alex, Elizabeth, Travis, (Megan), Camille, Jonathan and Zachary; and his great-grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Penelope, Jersey, Owen, Adrian, Victoria and Dylan. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: A graveside service for John and Patricia will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019