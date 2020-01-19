|
John Link John Randal Link, 58 years of Waterloo, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. John was married to Lisa Link, nee Mason for 30 years and they have a beautiful amazing daughter named, Payton who he adored. John loved all things, golfing, hunting and fishing. He was full of life, never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh. He is also survived his brother, Dale (Chris Hudgens) Link, his sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Rick) Gray & Dawn Mason, his niece, Kim (David) Bosler, his great nieces, Bailey & Reese, his uncle, Jim (B.) Link, he is also survived by cousins, relatives and numerous friendships that he cherished dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil L. & Cecilia, nee Caito, Link. The family asks that you spend time with your children and loved ones and to make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. That is what John would wish. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to a fund for his daughter, Payton. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Service: Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia, IL, with Fr. Carl Scherrer, with officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020