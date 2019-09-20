Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
John M. Luscomb Jr.


1933 - 2019
John M. Luscomb Jr. Obituary
John Luscomb John M. Luscomb Jr., 86, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:57 P.M. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. John was born on April 8, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL to John M. Sr. and Clara (Heraney) Luscomb. He married Patricia Menges in 1958 and together they shared over 60 years of marriage. She resides in Swansea, IL. Also surviving are his children, John M. Luscomb IV (wife, Petra) of Annapolis, MD and Susan Luscomb of St. Peters, MO; and his three granddaughters, Natalie, Ella and Lexi. John spent his working career with Spectralite Consortium, Inc.; retiring after 50 years with the company. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and sportsman. He loved all sports, especially football, baseball and basketball. Following his retirement, he spent several years volunteering with the Fairview Heights Elks. Mostly, he enjoyed the time he spent with his granddaughters, family and friends. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to the Elks National Foundation, Lodge #664. Service: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
