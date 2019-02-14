|
John "Rico" McAllister John McAllister, 70, of Belleville, IL, passed away February 8, 2019. John was a Vietnam War Veteran, a proud UMWA member and a conscientious agitator of most people. John was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ruth McAllister, his sister and best friend, Marj Watson and stepson, Ron Hurst. He is survived by Rosemarie, his spouse of over 44 years; his daughter, Becky Cline with her sons John and Nick, who loved him like a father; his stepson, Ken (Kathy) Hurst and his sons Kevin, Kyle and Kurtis; his daughter-in-law, Tracy Hurst and her son Malcolm; his sister Martha (Tom) Oldham; several adoring nieces, nephews and great friends. Service: In memory of his life, memorials may be made be to Healing Waters Project Fly Fishing or Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt. Please note Father Gary in the memo so the money goes toward local veterans.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019