Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
John Medley John P. Medley, 66 of Edwardsville passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. John was born on March 31, 1953 in East St. Louis; the son of the late Jesse and Cecelia (Sikora) Medley. John graduated from Missouri Technical Institute in St. Louis and worked as a boilermaker for local 363. John enjoyed his days of deer, elk and turkey hunting or just being outside working in his garden. John loved to be outside riding his bicycle or taking long hikes but his greatest love was spending time with his family. John was of catholic faith and will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together. John is survived by and will be missed by his loving wife; Sherry (Hamilton) Medley, whom he married on January 18, 1997; his children, Lauren Medley of Red Bud, IL, Brooke Medley (Adam Barker) of Hyattsville, MD, Joseph Derr of West Columbia, SC, Jeremy Derr of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Jared Ott, Ethan Derr, Shane Voges, Maleina Derr, Maison Derr; brothers, Thomas Medley, Peter Medley; sisters, Ann Marie Sefcik, Catherine (Paul) Weber; nieces, nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter; Meredith Medley; granddaughter, Julia Derr; brother, James Medley. Visitation: Will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of John's life, services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to or .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019
