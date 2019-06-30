John Mordis John Mordis, age 86, of Troy, IL formerly of Fairview Heights, IL born November 30, 1932 in Hickman, KY passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. He was the son of the late John Wynn and Josie Jewuel, nee Rushing, Mordis. John loved to learn but had to stop going to school after 5th grade. He was the oldest of twelve children, which meant he had to quit school at a young age and work as a field hand and other odd jobs to support the family. At age 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. He completed radio operator training and was a proud member of the 77th Special Forces Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. At age 20, he married Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hutnik in Dillon, South Carolina. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1954. After discharge from the Army, he enjoyed working as electronics technician at Martin-Marietta, Orlando, FL. He worked twenty years as a locomotive electrician for CSX Railroad and retired after several years of work from Capri Sun, Granite City, IL. He was a member of Elks Lodge 664 and the Special Forces Association. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing and vegetable gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hutnik, five brothers; Chester, Richard, Elton, Jimmie, and Glenn, three sisters; Pat, Linda Faye, and Deborah and best friend Joe Baillargoen. He is survived by his daughter Bernadette (Lonnie) Sobczak of St. Jacob, IL, grandchildren; Alexander and Sydney Sobczak, one sister; Joy Dietzel of New Athens, IL, and two brothers Lexie Mordis of St. Ann, MO and Gary (Ann) Mordis of Holiday Shores, IL, sister in law Pat Mordis, a friend Pam Vollmer and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to the Special Forces Scholarship Fund and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Memorial service will be held at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL with Father Nick Junker officiating. A private military graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019