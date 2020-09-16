John Neel John Jerry Neel, 87, of Belleville, IL passed from this life suddenly Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home. Born in Hornersville, MO to the late Andrew Jefferson and Nellie Cady Neel, he was a 1950 graduate of Canalou High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Arkansas State University. Jerry was a retired property accountant for Ralston Purina Company for over 30 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed following politics. Survivors includes his 7 Cousins: Jackie Marion Adkerson of Paragould, Jama Adkerson of Paragould, Jeffery Lawrence of Cape Girar- deau, Connie Sue Atchison of Paragould, Clarence Killian of Paragould, Kelsey Gibson of St. Charles, MO, Sarah Lawrence of Murray, KY; An aunt Mary Price of Hazen, AR. He also leaves his very special friends Brent and Ann Richardson of Belleville, IL. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.howardfuneralservice.com
Service: Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Horner Cemetery in Hornersville, MO. Burial will be under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville. Social distancing will be practiced at all times. Howard Funeral Service