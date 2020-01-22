Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Newell


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Newell Obituary
John Newell John "Mike" Newell Sr. 66 of Waterloo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL. Born on November 10, 1953 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on January 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Wanda Nee Ashby, Newell, 1 sister Sharon Newell, 1 brother Paul Newell. Surviving are his wife Jana Newell nee Husted, his children Melissa (Johnny) Baur of Dupo, IL., and John (Evie) Newell of Trenton, IL. 3 sisters Diana (Cliff) Howerton of West Frankfort, IL., Maryann (Dale) Walsh of Belleville, IL., Robin Scott of Cahokia, IL. 1 brother David Newell of Cahokia, IL. 7 grandchildren, Brendan (Miranda), Brandi, Brooke (Travis), Kaylen, Austin, Shelden, Grace. 1 great granddaughter Ava. John was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Vistation: Visitation will be on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Private cremation to follow.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -