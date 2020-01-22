|
John Newell John "Mike" Newell Sr. 66 of Waterloo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL. Born on November 10, 1953 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on January 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Wanda Nee Ashby, Newell, 1 sister Sharon Newell, 1 brother Paul Newell. Surviving are his wife Jana Newell nee Husted, his children Melissa (Johnny) Baur of Dupo, IL., and John (Evie) Newell of Trenton, IL. 3 sisters Diana (Cliff) Howerton of West Frankfort, IL., Maryann (Dale) Walsh of Belleville, IL., Robin Scott of Cahokia, IL. 1 brother David Newell of Cahokia, IL. 7 grandchildren, Brendan (Miranda), Brandi, Brooke (Travis), Kaylen, Austin, Shelden, Grace. 1 great granddaughter Ava. John was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Vistation: Visitation will be on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020