John O. Metz
October 21, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - John O. Metz, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:36 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. He was born October 7, 1924 in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Omer and Belva (Snowberger) Metz. He married Anne M. (Mooshegian) Metz on August 12, 1950 and she passed away on July 23, 1995. He was a retired electrician and had worked for General Steel and the Army Corp of Engineers. He proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a member of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church. John enjoyed his days of gardening and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard L. and Mary K. Metz of Edwardsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Jo Anne and John Crowson of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren and a spouse, Kristin Crowson and Matthew and Kate Metz; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Metz; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and George Metz.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com