1/1
John O. Metz
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Metz
October 21, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - John O. Metz, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:36 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Granite City. He was born October 7, 1924 in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Omer and Belva (Snowberger) Metz. He married Anne M. (Mooshegian) Metz on August 12, 1950 and she passed away on July 23, 1995. He was a retired electrician and had worked for General Steel and the Army Corp of Engineers. He proudly served his country with the United States Army and was a member of Niedringhaus United Methodist Church. John enjoyed his days of gardening and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard L. and Mary K. Metz of Edwardsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Jo Anne and John Crowson of Naples, Florida; two grandchildren and a spouse, Kristin Crowson and Matthew and Kate Metz; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Metz; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and George Metz.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Sunset Hill Memorial Estates
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved