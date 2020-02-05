|
John Pado II John J. "Pappy" Pado II, 98, of Collinsville, IL formerly of Fairmont City, IL, born on April 17, 1921 in Granite City, IL, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. John was a retire millwright from Cerro Copper, Sauget, IL. He was a United States Air Force Veteran; a Past Commander for the American Legion Post 961, Fairmont City, IL; a member of the VFW Post 5691, Collinsville, IL; a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. He was preceded in death two sons, Matthew Pado and Timothy Pado; his parents, John J. and Agnes, nee Odor, Pado and his brothers and sisters. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Vi Pado, nee Cobb, whom he married on February 2, 1957 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL; son and daughter, John J. (Mary) Pado III of Collinsville, IL and Alison (Eric) Williams of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Alyssa Weilmunster, Ashlee (Zach) Joiner, Nick (Jessica) Pado, Ricky (Jennifer) Pado, Jared (Christine) Baker, Brandy (Nathan) Boyer, Jason (Ashley) Baker; great grandchildren, Emma Boyer, Hailey Boyer, Lily Baker, Savannah Baker, Jack Joiner, Kylie Pado and Wade Pado. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020