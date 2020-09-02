John Penn Sr. John (Jack) L. Penn Sr., 86, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born March 8, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jennie and Leo Penn; former wife, Carol Penn. Jack is survived by 2 brothers, Tom Penn and Charlie Penn. Also surviving are his children: Jack (Sue) Penn, Gary (Diane) Penn, Mike (Marianne) Penn, Kevin Penn, Tom Penn, Sharon (Kenny) Mell, Karen (Keith) Gass. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; John (Bethany) Penn and children Ben and Logan; Jim (Leslie) Penn and child Stan; Michelle (Mike) Swanson and children Anna and Charlie; Jennifer Penn (Frank) and children Eric, Elizabeth, and David; Michael (Maria) Penn and children Marris, Masyn, and Zander; Justin Penn, Josh Penn, Jessica Mell, Julia Mell, Nathan Gass, and Nicholas Gass. John was a self-taught master carpenter who was always willing to help friends and family with all of their projects. He loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a top athlete in school, especially in football and track. He helped establish the Fairview Heights Khoury League and played a big part in the building of the ball fields, concession stand, backstops and anything that was needed to get the Khoury League off of the ground. He spent a lot of time managing teams and was a past president of the Khoury League. He loved kids, and was always willing to help them any way he could. Visitation: will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, September 5 th , 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will be private at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.