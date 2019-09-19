|
John Porter John David Porter, 38, of New Baden, IL born July 18, 1981 in Belleville IL, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Clinton Manor Living Center, New Baden, IL. He was an assembler at Community Link. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Lana Fowler. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Penney (Ward) Moake of Mascoutah, IL; two brothers, Jason Quigley and Charles (Tara) Porter; two step-brothers, Shawn (Amy) Moake and Zeb Moake; a step-sister, Rachael Moake; three nephews and a niece, Cale and Teagan Porter, Mason and Jaxson Quigley; three aunts, Barbara (Steve) Jackson, Susie Fang and Kelly Dickey; a step-aunt, Joan Moake; and many cousins, including Amy Porter. Memorials may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 1 to 2 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 2 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019