|
|
John R. Winning John Winning, 77, of Highland, IL, born Tuesday, November 11, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Highland Health Care, Highland, IL. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Gilbert and Deloris (nee Piquard) Winning; and his brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Nancy Winning. Surviving are his beloved wife, Linda L. (nee Pierron) Winning of Highland, IL; daughter, Kim (Mark) Miller of Troy, IL; sons, Mark (Diane Johnson) Fosnock of Bluford, IL and Christopher (Ann) Winning of New Douglas, IL; grandchildren, Denee' (Keith) Barbee, Bradley (Dawn) Miller, Nick (Jennie) Miller, Justin Fosnock, Kevin (Angela) Fosnock and Madelyn Winning; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Tabatha and Payton Fosnock, Clayton, Taylor, Maddie and Weston Miller, Candria Barbee; brother, Roger (Kathy) Winning of Washington, MO; uncle cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern, Il or Fisher House at Jefferson Barracks Hospital, St. Louis, MO Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL Funeral: services will be held 7 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Charles West officiating. Funeral procession will leave Richeson Funeral Home 9:15 for 10 am graveside services on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019