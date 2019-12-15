|
John M. Rimar Sr. John Rimar, Sr., age 78 of Collinsville, IL, born January 3, 1941 in Mt. Olive, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. John was a retired District Manager for the State of Missouri for UPS, and worked at Fairmont Park Racetrack as a Security Guard for over 30 years. He loved camping, trout fishing, golf, and trips to Destin, FL with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deanna M. (nee Voyles) Rimar; parents, John and Ruth (nee Crain) Rimar; and a brother, Michael Rimar. He is survived by his wife, Ardy M. (nee Dickey) Kuecker-Rimar; whom he married April 22, 1994; three sons: John (Ann) Rimar of Collinsville, IL, Steven (Sharon) Hedlund of Staunton, IL and Martin A. Hedlund of Collinsville, IL; three daughters: Linda (Larry) Atkinson, Edwardsville, IL, JoDe (Lennie) Dietsch of Evanston, IL and Debra K. Ohlendorf of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren: Laura (Justin) Frawley, Elle Tyler Dietsch, Samantha Hedlund, Jenna Ohlendorf, Ashlyn (Mason) Gibbons, Andrea (Johnnie) Fox and Teagan Eckmann; three great-grandchildren: Stella, Brianne and Alli Mae; a brother, Joseph (Carol) Rimar of Mt. Olive, IL; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Rimar of Troy, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Four Paws Sake Rescue or Father McGivney Catholic High School and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 2-6pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral: mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Joseph Havrilka celebrant. Private burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Olive, IL will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019