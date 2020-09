Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERTS - John F. Roberts, 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Wood River Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born February 20, 1932. Gravesides services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



