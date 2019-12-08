Home

John Schiber Obituary
John Schiber John Joseph Schiber, 88, of Worden, IL, born July 27, 1931, in Granite City to the late Joseph John and Ann (nee Duban) Schiber, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Glen Carbon, IL. After high school John served in the United States Air Force. He worked for many years at Granite City Steel and retired as a Stationary Engineer at SIUE-Edwardsville. He was a member of the Croatian Federation. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann (nee Tipps) Schiber; brother, James (Rita) Schiber; and grandson, James Edward "Eddie" Schiber. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Eleanor Vesper; daughter, Denise Schiber; sons, Doug Schiber; Greg Schiber; grandchildren, Amanda (Nic) Stotler; Justin Hall; John (Marie) Schiber; great-grandchildren, Zoey Clare Stotler; Bishop Gamble Stotler; Parker Alexander Hall; Kylie Marie Hall; Kara Rene Schiber; Valerie Elaine Schiber; and sister, Joann Bogle. Service: John will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL after a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019
