Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
John Schreiber John L. Schreiber, age 44, of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Caseyville, IL, born on April 23, 1975 in Belleville, IL, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home. John attended Collinsville High School and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Schreiber, nee Balas; his sister, Rose Marie Schreiber; and his step-mother, Mary J. Schreiber. John is survived by his father, Charles Schreiber of Fairview Heights, IL; his sister, Debra (Danny) Ruger of Collinsville, IL; his brother, Charles J. (Melinda) Schreiber of New Florence, MO; and his step-sister, Nancy (Keith) Steele of Mt. Vernon, IL. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
