John Skidmore John P. Skidmore, 71, of Edwardsville, IL, born Sunday, January 2, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. John was a truck driver for many years with a moving company. He loved to play softball and served U.S. Army in Japan during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Teresa, nee Clark, Skidmore. Surviving are his wife, Betty, nee Riley, Skidmore of Edwardsville, IL; step children, Larry Russell of Cottage Hills, IL, Steven Russell of Edwardsville, IL, Michael (Christine) Russell of Collinsville, IL; brothers, Al (Karen) Skidmore of Fairview Heights, IL, Glenn (Linda) Skidmore of Mascoutah, IL, Ed (Mollie) Skidmore of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Riley Russell, Billy Russell, Paityn Russell; nephews, Jack Skidmore and Luke Pinion; nieces, Sarah (Brad) Whiteside, Erin Skidmore and fiancé Nate, and Becky Pinion. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Live stream can be viewed at time of service at www.facebook.com/kurrusfh
Funeral procession will leave Kurrus Funeral Home, Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:15 am for a 10:00 am Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.