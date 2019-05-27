John E. Slothower John E. Slothower, 85, of Swansea (formerly of Fairview Heights), passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elwen and Edna Slothower; his wife, Norma Slothower; 2 sons, Stewart and Richard Logan; and 2 sisters, Mary Burdge and Norma Mann. John is survived by his sons, Robert (the late Cindy) Logan, John (Sharon) Slothower, Mark Maronde, Jeffrey (Cathy) Slothower, Jesse Slothower, and James Slothower; and daughters, Linda Deets, Deborah Slothower, Kathy Boyle, and Lisa Buesking; 28 grandchildren; numerous great and great great grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Batt, Marjorie Oshel, Jane Beaman, and Bruce Slothower; and very dear friends, Al and Sherry Huesman, Ron Busch, Mary Ann Lybarger, and Ann Harry. John was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a member and an elder at Bethany Church. John was a hard-working family man and was a Jack of All Trades. He built the family's first home and was a master electrician. He retired in sales from Sears Roebuck and enjoyed spending time with his family and helping people. John was well known for his stories and his jokes. For entertainment, he was a skilled billiards player and enjoyed working on puzzles. His kind heart and warm spirit of generosity will be missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cambridge House, Four Fountains Nursing Care, and the staff at Memorial Hospital for the love and support shown to John and the family. All floral deliveries are requested to the church please. Visitation: Friends may visit on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to Bethany Church, 5600 Collinsville Rd., Fairview Heights, IL Funeral: Service to follow visitation at 11a.m at the church with with Pastor Hemmer officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.



