John F. Spieker John Francis Spieker, 77, of Fairview Heights, IL, born June 27, 1941 in New Athens, IL died Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO. Mr. Spieker was a 1959 graduate of Cathedral High School in Belleville, IL. He worked for NCR (National Cash Register) for 34 years and moved his family throughout the Midwest, several times, for earned promotions. Upon his retirement from NCR, he joined, what later became, YUM! Brands in Louisville, KY. After retiring in 2008, he and his beloved wife, Jackie, returned to their hometown of Belleville, IL and finally Fairview Heights, IL. He was a member of the 4 th Degree Knights of Columbus, Dayton, OH. Mr. Spieker was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Theolinda A. (Linda) Spieker, nee Glaus; stillborn infant sister, Barbara Ann; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Charles E. and Leona Schwahn; brothers-in-law, Joseph Emke, William Ren, Carter Huddleston, Daniel Schwahn, William Schwahn, Kenneth Schwahn and Jack Hancock; and sisters-in law, Janice Hancock and Karen Nihiser. Mr. Spieker is survived by his loving and loyal wife of 57 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" S. Spieker, nee Schwahn; two sons, John J. (Cyndi) Spieker of Louisville, KY, James M. Spieker of Fairview Heights, IL; and a daughter Jeanne M. (David) Wattler, (nee Spieker, Baker) of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren, Hali (Joshua) Showmaker, Derek (Jennifer) Baker, Connor Spieker, Ashley (Alex) Baker-Bredall, Shaun Baker, Chase, Alex, Allison and Christian Spieker; one great-grandson, Carson Showmaker; and many nieces and nephews. Further survivors include three sisters, Margaret A. Emke, Rose Marie Ren-Huddleston and Mary (Richard) Lucido; four Godchildren, Annette Whitaker, Marilyn Berg, Billynda "Billy" and Vincent "Vinnie" Lucido; in-laws, Betty Ann Lewis, Robert "Bobby" (Sheryl) Schwahn, Laura "Laurie" (Bart) Ferrell, Jack Nihiser, Suzanne Schwahn and Patricia Schwahn. Mr. Spieker leaves behind many life-long friends, as well. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at St. Agatha's Catholic Cemetery in New Athens, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2019