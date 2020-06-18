John Trnka The Reverend Doctor John Edward Trnka, Sr. age 90, of Newburgh, IN, passed quietly from this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. John Edward Trnka was known as many things, Reverend, Doctor, Air Force officer, Chaplain, mentor, friend, Diplomate, Chairman of the Board, Shriner (Moolah, St Louis), Cardinals fan, Disney-lover, boater, John Deere man, and even "Heavenly Navigator" (Evansville Courier & Press). But anyone who knew John, knew he was most proud of his roles as husband, father, and grandfather. No one ever loved his family more, nor took more joy in being with as many of the family as he could gather together. John was born October 19, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to the late Arthur and Lillian (Jesse) Trnka. After a childhood of sandlot baseball, John graduated from Harper High School, Elmhurst College, and Eden Seminary in St. Louis, MO, where he earned a Master's in Sacred Theology, and a Doctorate in Ministry. In 1955, he was ordained as a pastor in the Evangelical & Reformed Church, which later became part of the United Church of Christ (UCC). John ministered for almost 60 years, serving Faith Church in Collinsville, IL, Hope Church UCC in St Louis, St. Mark's UCC in New Albany, IN, and finally, St. Paul's UCC in Belleville, IL. Along the way, he also spent time at the UCC Stewardship Council, then in Philadelphia. After he "retired" from St. Paul's, John continued in ministry as an interim pastor 14 times, with eight congregations in the Evansville, IN area, and as far away as Jasper and Mt. Vernon, IN. John saw pastoral counseling as an important part of his ministry, and trained for that path beginning in the late 1960's. Working with the American Association of Pastoral Counselors, first as Fellow, and later, Diplomate, John guided and mentored pastoral counselors in the St. Louis, Evansville and Louisville areas. Beginning in 1983, John embarked on one of the most meaningful parts of his working life when he joined the board of directors of Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), in Long Beach, CA. For more than 30 years, John helped guide RHF in their mission to "provide affordable housing for low-income families and persons with disabilities." During his time on RHF's Board of Directors, including twice as Chairman, RHF grew to serve more than 22,500 residents in 197 facilities around the United States. Many of those residents have a roof over their heads, and good meals, only because of RHF and its mission of service. John also served his community on Boards of Directors for organizations as diverse as Elmhurst College, Belleville's YMCA, and Evansville's Good Samaritan Home. John leaves behind his beloved (a word not nearly strong enough) wife of 64 years, Shirley (Elmore); daughter, Debbie Cochran (Dr. Brent); their children, Casey, Patrick and Christy Lustro (Dave); son, Colonel John Trnka Jr. (Nancy); their daughter, Emily; sisters, Arlene Armstrong and Judy Lange; sister-in-law, Bernice Sperino; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and nephews; and not just many friends, but rather a very, very large extended family. Our family would like to thank all of John's wonderful caregivers, but especially Lisa, Debbie, David, and Shena with dad's nursing home, Carol & Lana with Around the Clock Home Health Care, the entire staff from Kindred Spirit Hospice, and Drs. Davis, Cook, Koewler, Evanson, and Gallantine. In lieu of flowers, Shirley requests Memorial Contributions may be made to: Retirement Housing Foundation at: 911 North Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815 or https://www.rhf.org/donate-to-rhf/ Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net Visitation: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Boon Funeral Home East Chapel. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Reverend Mike Thompson officiating. A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit Boone Funeral Home's Facebook page and click on the link provided. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, in St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.