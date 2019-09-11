|
John Underwood John A. Underwood, age 68, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on April 30, 1951 in Wiebaden, Germany died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. John was a graduate of Mascoutah High School and a retired laborer. He was a proud member of Local #100, a former precinct committeeman, loved traveling, collecting art, writing poetry, and music. John also enjoyed woodworking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Mason Underwood; his mother, Elfrida Underwood, nee Grubbart; his father, J.B. Underwood and his step-mother, Tillie Underwood; his brother, Blaine Underwood; and his sisters, Gloria Underwood and Cheryl Underwood. John is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jane Underwood; his children, Mia (Mark) Heinz of Collinsville, IL and Grahm (Jen) Underwood of Collinsville; his grandchildren, Lukas, Johnny and Simon Heinz and Spencer and Marlo Underwood; his siblings Ron Underwood of CA, Randy (Joann) Underwood of TX, Michelle Chapple of CA, Carmen Beale of CA, and Mike (Sheila) Underwood of Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Mike Underwood officiating. Interment will be held in Caseyville City Cemetery, Caseyville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019