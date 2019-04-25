John Walker John William Walker, 93 of Caseyville Il. Passed peacefully on Fri. April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Ann L. Walker, his newborn daughter Gail, daughter in-law Jacquelyn (Ross) Walker of Oregon, brother Charles K. Walker of Caseville, sister Mildred Petrotka of Edwardsville and sister Edith Townsend. John proudly served as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone where he met his wife Ann (Ana) Figueroa. The Walkers lived on Hollywood Heights Rd, Caseyville for 60 years, where John was a partner in Walker Enterprises Excavating and Hauling Company. John is survived by his sister Thelma (Walker) Fahrenholtz of Highland Il. Brother Joseph Donald Walker, of Troy Il. And five children;John Steven (Yukiko) Walker (of Japan), Rosalie Ann (Terry) Wilke (of Maryville, IL), Frank Dennis Walker (of Salem, Oregon), Diana Lynn Walker (of Florida) and Kent Joseph (Cheryl) Walker (of Salem, Oregon). He leaves 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church appreciated. Service: Visitation will be held Monday 4/29 from 10 until the time of the service, 12 noon, at Good Shepherd Lutheran church (1300 Beltline Rd. Collinsville). Interment with Military Honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. JAY B SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Fenton, MO

