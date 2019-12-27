Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Walsh Obituary
John A. Walsh John A. "Jaw" Walsh, 55, of Columbia, IL, born June 24, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. John was employed at Budnick Converting in Columbia, IL. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley, nee Powe, Walsh, Sr.; a brother, Michael "Mike" Walsh Sr.; and a sister, Pam Stratman. Surviving are his siblings, Bill (Marcia) Walsh of Valley Park, MO, Dorothy (Steve) Hornacek of Waterloo, IL, Linda Mansfield of Columbia, IL, Ed (Paula) Walsh Sr. of Grainger, IN, Mary (Larry) Stephens of Marble Hill, MO, and Mark (Tina) Walsh of Columbia, IL; and a brother-in-law, Darryl Stratman of Grassy, MO. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Condolences may expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. In following John's wishes his body was to be cremated.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -