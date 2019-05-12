John Weber John P. "Jack" Weber, 92, of Belleville, Illinois, born January 3, 1927, in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his home, Saturday, March 30, 2019 Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He followed in his father's footstep becoming a sheet metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 268 in Caseyville, Illinois. He was a caring soul that donated as much as he could to the poor and St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was a man of ardent devotion and said the Rosary every day. He enjoyed gardening, dancing and getting a bargain. All who knew "Jack" will miss playing cards with him, hearing a joke, and sharing a giant laugh or a sweet treat. He will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary, nee Rheinecker, Weber; parents, George W. and Betty E., nee Humphry, Weber and all of his siblings. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Glenn Weber, Gary (Linda) Weber, Laura (Pete) Gass, David (Lynda) Weber, and Lee (Stewart) Loesche; 29 grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice in Fairview Heights and St. Augustine of Canterbury. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Continuing in his generous spirit, Jack donated his body to the Saint Louis University Medical School. Visitation: Family will gather from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a Rosary prayer service at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville, Illinois with Monsignor William McGhee officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019