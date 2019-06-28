|
Captain John Wheeler John "Dale" Wheeler, 65, of Saint Charles, MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, June 2, 1954, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence in Saint Charles, MO. Dale was a retired Fire Captain in University City, MO. He was preceded in death by his, step-son, John Reynolds. Surviving are his wife, Judy, nee Gordon, Wheeler of Saint Charles, MO; parents, John W. and Lorene, nee Rees, Wheeler of Belleville, IL; sister, Patricia (Larry) Simpson of Belleville, IL; step-children, Shaun Evans, Shane Pritch and Nicholas Reynolds; step-daughter-in-law, Heather Pritch; step-grandchildren, Kylie Horton, Paiton Pritch and Damiane Pritch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Church of Nazarene. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 8201 Old St. Louis, Road, Belleville, IL, 62223. Funeral: Funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Russ Brewer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019