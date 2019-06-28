Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene
8201 Old St. Louis Road
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene
8201 Old St. Louis Road
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wheeler


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wheeler Obituary
Captain John Wheeler John "Dale" Wheeler, 65, of Saint Charles, MO, formerly of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, June 2, 1954, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence in Saint Charles, MO. Dale was a retired Fire Captain in University City, MO. He was preceded in death by his, step-son, John Reynolds. Surviving are his wife, Judy, nee Gordon, Wheeler of Saint Charles, MO; parents, John W. and Lorene, nee Rees, Wheeler of Belleville, IL; sister, Patricia (Larry) Simpson of Belleville, IL; step-children, Shaun Evans, Shane Pritch and Nicholas Reynolds; step-daughter-in-law, Heather Pritch; step-grandchildren, Kylie Horton, Paiton Pritch and Damiane Pritch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Church of Nazarene. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 8201 Old St. Louis, Road, Belleville, IL, 62223. Funeral: Funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Russ Brewer officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now